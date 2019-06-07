Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Welton Richardson Sr. View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ranburne United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Welton Richardson Sr., 72, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at His Residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM CST on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Ranburne United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dwayne Palmer and Rev. Pete Alewine, officiating. Burial will follow in Ranburne Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST. The body will arrive at the church one hour prior to service. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Wife of 31 years - Pamela W. Richardson, Ranburne, AL Daughter - Christie Ayers, Ranburne, AL Son in Love-Toby Ayers, Ranburne, AL Grandson - Sterling Ayers Grandson - Trevor Richardson Brother - Clinton Richardson Sister-in-law - Nancy Richardson Fur Family-Mr. Grits, Daisy Mae, Sandi Sue, GiGi Richardson Pallbearers will be: Benji Hiett, Bruce Hyatt, Chris Ledbetter, Owen Lowery, Ronnie Richardson, and Jimmy Ogle. The Members of Heflin Masonic Lodge will serve as honorary pallbearers. Welton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a cherished friend to many. He had a giving heart for his community and those in need, sharing his bountiful harvest from his vegetable garden. He was a lifelong resident of Ranburne. Welton had 30 plus years as a certified "Hockieologist". He was co-owner/operator of Lost Creek Grist Mill with his cousin, Zeke Otwell. In 1977 Mr. Richardson joined the Ranburne Masonic Lodge #652 and in 1980 he served as the Worshipful Master. Welton is preceded in death by his son, Billy Welton Richardson Jr., infant son, Bobby Ray Richardson, parents, Ides and Mary Richardson, brothers, Virgil and James Richardson, and fur family, Mr. Ben, Keiko, Otis, Sandy, and Tom Tom Richardson. "He Loved You Richardson Rats" The family would like to thank Alabama Hospice of Oxford for the amazing care provided. Published in The Anniston Star on June 7, 2019

