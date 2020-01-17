Guest Book View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 (703)-920-4800 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Whitfield McCarty, Senior, of Arlington, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020 at the age of 84. He died peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on December 23 in Anniston, Alabama to the John and Lucille McCarty. He served 28 years in the United States Army, with tours of duty in Germany, Nigeria, Korea and the United States, in addition to two tours in Vietnam. After retiring as Colonel, he began his second career at SAIC. He was an accomplished artist and studied at the Corcoran Art Institute. He was an avid tennis player and was instrumental in introducing the game to countless others. He also volunteered with the inner-city children in the Washington area. He loved to work and restore old cars. He dedicated his life to loving and serving the Lord and his family. Bill loved and cherished his wife, Joan, for 41 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Charles "Bud" McCarty and Betty Hicks. He is survived by his wife, Joan and beloved children, Billy McCarty, junior (Paula) and Jeanne Moorer (Barry); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Martha Sharp and Edith "Sis" Kirkpatrick, and nieces and nephews. Burial to follow at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in memory of Bill McCarty, Senior. Our most sincere thanks go to the Avalon House and staff in Falls Church. Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 17, 2020

