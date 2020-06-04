A graveside service for Mrs. Blanche Posey, 87 of Anniston, will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home. Mrs. Posey passed away on June 2, 2020 at Noland Hospital. She is survived by her children, Rose Borrelli (Steve), Rhonda Bence (Norman), Richard Posey (Anna); grandchildren, Martin Posey (Laura), Tabitha Delaney (Shannon), Rachael Posey, Jackie Zinn (Josh) , Dale Livingston (Leah), Alan Abrams (Melissa), Eli Borrelli (Brandy), Jacob Borrelli (Tomi); great grandchildren, Carter Abrams, Charlie Abrams, Collier Abrams, Violet Posey, Zane Posey, Michael Posey, Xavier, Mika Carter; granddaughter in law, Joy Posey; daughters in law, Jane Posey and Pat Posey; siblings, Elk Qualls (Betty), Loren Wayne Qualls (Luanne), Lorene Ramey, Helen Abe, Trish Harrelson (Jerry), and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, George E. Posey; sons, George M. Posey and Daniel L. Posey; grandson, Ricky Posey; brothers, Howard Qualls, Bill Qualls and Junior Qualls; sister, Josephine Williams. Mrs. Posey was a member at El Bethel Christian Assemble since 1986. Mrs. Posey was very family oriented and enjoyed spending any time she could with her family. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to El Bethel Christian Assembly at 901 Snow St Oxford, Alabama 36203. The family would like to show special appreciation to Apostle Tony Godwin and Prophetess Sheila Godwin.

