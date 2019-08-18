Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Rohrer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Blanche Rohrer regretfully announce her recent passing on August 5th. A private ceremony was held at her home in Wooster, OHIO on Sunday, August 11th. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester "Jay" Rohrer, her father George Washington Young and brother-in-law Eric Van Pelt.

Blanche is survived by her three sons - Brian (Wendi), Brent (Juli), & Brad (Sarah); three grandchildren - Jordan Grace, Annelise Olivia and Jay "Sebastian"; her Mother Marian Young (Larry Reed); three siblings - Herb (Carol) Young, Lil (Ronny) Duncan, Barb Van Pelt (John Felty); four in-laws David "Lee" Rohrer (Leslie), Rayene (Phil) Shrock, Lonnie "Guy" Rohrer (Vicki), Robert "Jon" Rohrer (Stacey); 13 nieces & nephews, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousin and extended family members.

Blanche was born in Wooster. She attended Triway High School before marrying the love of her life, Jay Rohrer of Smithville, Ohio. After leaving Ohio the family lived in Ft. Knox, Kentucky; Nuremburg, Germany; Ft. Sheridan, Illinois, Ft. McClellan, Alabama and Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Blanche had a broad spectrum of professions, including home-maker, waitress, restaurant manager, & fitness instructor. She and Jay founded three businesses in Jacksonville, Alabama: Compu-Type, Wood Accents and Past Times Restaurant.

Blanche will be remembered like a mother/sister/aunt to many. She was kind, generous and believed in equality, tolerance and seeking enlightenment. She was fearless, brave, strong and lived her life to the fullest despite the challenges she faced in her 25 year battle with MS & Lupus. She enjoyed traveling, animals, music, reading and most of all spending time laughing and having fun with family and friends.

Those wishing to honor Blanche's memory are invited to make a donation to your local food bank or shelter for abused women/children, animals, homeless, or veterans. Donations may be made to .

