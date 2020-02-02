Bobbie Lee Hudson, 73, of Gadsden, AL. passed away January 31, 2020 after a long battle with her illness.
Ms. Hudson is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hudson and Willie Lee Goodman Hudson, Sister Iris Hudson and Brother, Eddie Hudson.
Ms. Hudson is survived by her best friend and cousin Sandy Renfroe.
A graveside services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00 at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Hudson has been a member of Dearmanville Methodist Church for many years.
Ms. Hudson loved her family, cats and music. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 2, 2020