A memorial service for Bobby "Bob" F. Dunaway, 76, of Oxford, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Dodson Memorial Presybterian Church with the Reverend Becky Davis and Reverend Debbie Feagin officiating. Graveside service will follow at Forestlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church. Bob passed away Thursday, August 15th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Zylpha Dunaway; brother, William P. Dunaway; sister, Helen "Sis" Morgan; and brother-in-law, Dwight Morgan. Bob was a native of Clay County and a graduate of Jacksonville State University. He served eight years as a medic with the National Guard unit based in Ashland, AL. He retired after 31 years with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Senior District Executive, Program Director, Assistant Scout Executive of the Choccolocco Council and Camp Director of his beloved Comer Scout Reservation in Mentone, AL. Bob was an active member of the Dodson Memorial Prebyterian Church where he served as an Elder. Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Mayne Dunaway; son, Jeff Dunaway (Melissa); daughters, Krista Young (Tom) and Kara Campbell (Jay); eight grandchildren, Erin Young (John Thompson), Mary Clare Young, Grey Young, Zach Dunaway, Cooper Young, Ella Ruth Campbell, Alex Dunaway, and Emerson Campbell; brothers, Jim Dunaway (Rita) and Jack Dunaway (Judy); and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. Pallbearers will be Cooper Young, Zach Dunaway, Alex Dunaway, Benny Marney, Rob Dunaway, Scott Keenum, Dennis Burrage, Dave Hammock, and Ron Burdette. The family would like to thank the staff of Cleburne County Nursing Home and Amedysis Hospice (with a special acknowledgement to Leigh, Lorie, Jenny Lynn and Ashton) for their loving care of Bob. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Presbyterian Home for Children, 905 Gertrude Michael Drive, Talladega, AL 35160. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 17, 2019