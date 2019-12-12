Memorial service for Mr. Bobby Haynes, 76, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Reverend Don Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Haynes passed away December 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Minnie Chandler and parents A.Z. and Jewell Haynes. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters Brenda Hamilton (Gerald) and Cheryl Haynes (Mike); brother Roger Haynes (Donna); daughters Gina Ramsey, Mandi Rosier (John) and Tracie Edwards (Mark); grandchildren Brody Mathews, Will Hobbs, Walker Hobbs, Alexandria Hall, Bradford Hall and Anna Grayce Edwards. He retired from Fort McClellan with 34 years total service, served 4 years in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Saint Paul (CA-73) Heavy Cruiser and was a Vietnam veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 12, 2019