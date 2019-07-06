Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Bobby Hugh Daugherty. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Lincoln City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service for Mr. Bobby Hugh Daugherty, 86, of Lincoln, will be on Monday, July 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Lincoln City Cemetery. Pastor Buddy Robinson will officiate the service. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm at Miller Funeral Home.

Mr. Daugherty passed away on July 3, 2019 at his home where he went home to be with his Lord.

He is survived by his children, Michael Daugherty (Brenda), Robert Daugherty (Tamera), Danny Mitchell (Gale), Lakeetha Skinner (David), Keith Ogletree (Stephanie); grandchildren, Shane Daugherty (Hannah), Brittany Daugherty, Elizabeth Bryson (Joe), Bryan Mitchell, Mahala Skinner, Mya Skinner, Alex Moates, Kayla Ogletree, Olivia Ogletree; great grandchildren, Ella Daugherty, Harper Daugherty, Ember Daugherty, Charlee Horn, Cason Horn, Waylon James, and a host of extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Etheridge Sr. and Rosa Daugherty, and his wife, Evelyn O. Daugherty.

Mr. Daugherty was born and raised in Clay County, Alabama. He retired from Anniston Housing Authority where he enjoyed working. He was a member of Bynum Church of God.

He loved his family with his whole heart and spending all the time he could with them. He also enjoyed going to Jacks for a milkshake.

Mr. Daugherty will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

