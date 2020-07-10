1/1
Bobby L. Cox
1938 - 2020
Funeral services for Bobby L. Cox will be Friday July 10, 2020 at Gray Brown Service Chapel in Anniston, Alabama at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. Bobby was born on September 24, 1938 and passed away on July 6, 2020 joining his parents and son with Christ. His home was in Anniston, Alabama and was currently residing in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Juanita H. Cox; daughter, Katrina C. (Eric) Mountain; grandson, Jonathan Cox and Corbin Mountain; granddaughter, Riley Mountain; brother-in-law, David A. (Jean) Harrell; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, George and Okla Cox and his son, Jonathan Michael Cox. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobby's name to Regency Hospice in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
