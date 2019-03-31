Funeral service for Bobby Wayne Pickard, 80 of Anniston will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Iron City Baptist Church with Rev. Cody Hale, Rev. John Blanton and Nathaniel Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Pickard passed away, March 28, 2019 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester A. and Faye Pickard.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Rosa Nelle Pickard of Anniston; daughter, Faye Ann Pickard of Anniston; son, Adam Pickard and his wife Teresa of Mt. Holly Springs, PA; his grandchildren, Deborah Pickard and Caitlyn Pickard of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, and Matthew Volk, of Millbrook, AL; his brother, Larry Pickard and his wife Linda of Cedar Hill, TX; and nephews, Steve Madeley and his wife Angie, of Anniston; Billy Pickard, Rodney Pickard and Paul Pickard of Cedar Hill, TX and nieces, Ginger Kubiak, Cindy Hand and husband, Mark of Millbrook, AL and Lynn Higgins and husband Dan of Magnolia, TX.
Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be the Safety Team of Iron City Baptist Church.
Mr. Pickard was a member of Iron City Baptist Church and the Iron City Baptist Church Security Team. He was a Corporal with the 66th Chemical Depot Company in the US Army at Ft. McClellan. He was a retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service after 30 years of service. He also served as manager of the NE Ala Postal Federal Credit Union for 31 years.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to The Safety Team of Iron City Baptist Church or RAMP Ministry and Angel Ministry.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 31, 2019