Funeral Services for Mrs. Brenda Gail Steet, 73 of Anniston, will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dewayne Borders officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Steet passed away Wednesday morning at Noland Hospital in Anniston, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Buren and Jewell Johnson; sisters, Marie Anderson and Joyce Langley and one brother, Jimmy Johnson. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, Tony D. Steet; children, Ava Carroll (Scott) and Michael Steet (Vanessa); grandchildren, Amber Steet, Nicollette Steet, Nicholas Carroll, Logan Carroll, Payton Carroll, Mallory Carroll, Tyler Steet and Ryan Steet; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Steet was a lifelong resident of Anniston. She loved to travel; her favorite place was Montana. She was a member of Friendship 1st Congregational Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and, grandma. Pallbearers will be Michael Steet, Dennis Langley, Brian Gorman, Nicholas Carroll, Logan Carroll and Payton Carroll. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 3, 2019