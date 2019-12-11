Mrs. Brenda Jean Richardson 1947 - 2019. Mrs. Richardson passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 27, 1947 in Anniston, Alabama to Curtis Hill and Marguerite Carter Jennings. Her life was her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Ward (Doug) of Alexander City, AL; son, Jeffrey Scott Richardson of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Nathan Richardson, Shelby Ward, Addison Ward, and Tripp Ward; sister, Peggy Henderson (Richard); brothers, Robert Hill (Judy) and Dale Mitchell; and sister-in-law, Linda Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Gary Wayne Richardson; mother, Marguerite Jennings; and brother, James Hill. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 11, 2019