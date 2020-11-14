1/1
Brenda Moss Hunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Brenda Moss Hunter, 78 of Oxford, passed away on November 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hunter and Shea Hunter Thompson (Glenn); granddaughters, Haley Roberts (Matt), Kayla Downey, Danielle Baker and Miranda Baker; great granddaughter, Lily Grace Roberts; sisters, Joyce Laymon (William) and Joan Pritchett (Randall), and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Marlin Hunter; parents, Tennison and Elois Moss and her siblings, Elva Jean Evans and Terry Wayne Moss. Brenda was a life long resident of Oxford and remained in close contact with her 1960 Oxford High School graduating class. She made many friends while working at H&R Block for over 30 years. She was a loved and dedicated member of Southside Baptist Church in Oxford. Brenda was very social and active in the community, participating in the Red Hat Society and Birthday Club. She enjoyed attending performances at Oxford Performing Arts Center, traveling with her family and friends and attending Auburn football games. She was a very caring, loving, and generous woman and will be missed by all those that knew her. If you feel inclined, donations can be made in her honor to the Alabama Baptist Children's Home or supporting the shoebox ministry with Samaritans Purse. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved