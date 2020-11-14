Mrs. Brenda Moss Hunter, 78 of Oxford, passed away on November 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hunter and Shea Hunter Thompson (Glenn); granddaughters, Haley Roberts (Matt), Kayla Downey, Danielle Baker and Miranda Baker; great granddaughter, Lily Grace Roberts; sisters, Joyce Laymon (William) and Joan Pritchett (Randall), and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Marlin Hunter; parents, Tennison and Elois Moss and her siblings, Elva Jean Evans and Terry Wayne Moss. Brenda was a life long resident of Oxford and remained in close contact with her 1960 Oxford High School graduating class. She made many friends while working at H&R Block for over 30 years. She was a loved and dedicated member of Southside Baptist Church in Oxford. Brenda was very social and active in the community, participating in the Red Hat Society and Birthday Club. She enjoyed attending performances at Oxford Performing Arts Center, traveling with her family and friends and attending Auburn football games. She was a very caring, loving, and generous woman and will be missed by all those that knew her. If you feel inclined, donations can be made in her honor to the Alabama Baptist Children's Home or supporting the shoebox ministry with Samaritans Purse. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

