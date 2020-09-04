Brent Aaron Bagley, was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on October 9th, 1990. He was raised in Hillsboro, Tennessee throughout most of his life, and was currently living with family in Oxford, Alabama. He passed away Monday, August 31st, 2020 in his home. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Homer and Margie Taulbee. He is survived by his parents Darrel and Char Bagley, brother Matthew Bagley, paternal grandparents Eugene and Darlene Bagley, and numerous family and friends. Brent fought to live in this world, he fought to love in this world, and he fought to stay in this world. His fight is not over, his love is not dead, his strength is not gone. He has sparked a fire that will burn forever. He has sparked a love that will fight for him for lifetimes to come. He sparked a passion that will drive us to be better, to live better, to help others and to make sure no one deals with the pain he suffered. His fight is now over, and it is our duty to take up his fight and live on for him. It is our fight now. We fight on for him. We fight on for us. We fight on for others like him. We fight on, and through us, he will live on.

