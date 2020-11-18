Brent David Martin passed away on November 13th in Huntsville, AL at the age of 67. He was born in Anniston, AL on July 20th 1953; the son of John "Frank" Martin and Sally (Smith) Martin of Coldwater. A memorial service will be held at Eulaton United Methodist Church in Eulaton on Sunday the 22nd at 2:00 pm. Masks and compliance with social distancing guidelines are requested by the family. Survivors include his children, Halley Martin and John David Martin, three siblings: Linda (Robert) Snead, Phillip (Pam) Martin, and Paige Martin. He leaves behind his friend and ex-wife Julie (Doug) Robertson and granddaughter Audrey Martin (who called him "Paw Paw"), aunts Clara Soleman, Adeline Martin and Bobbie Ann Martin, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Sally Martin, and longtime friends Mark Mears, and Larry and Dianna Shuniak. Brent graduated second in his class from Oxford High School in 1971 and Auburn University in 1976 with a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering, going on to receive his M.S. degree from Auburn in 1978. While pursuing his degree, Brent worked as a Co-Op engineer at NASA's Langley Research Center in Virginia. Post graduation, he accepted an engineer position with TRW in Loma Linda, California. After California, he spent several years working for TRW in Germany. He returned to Alabama and settled in Huntsville, where he lived with his then wife, Julie and their two children, Halley and John David. Brent's lifelong love of languages and computers were his favorite topics of conversation. Brent amassed a large library of technical books on these subjects. He also collected computers of every type and vintage. He loved to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with anyone who would listen. A loving and generous man, he will be missed by his many family members, countless friends and a far-reaching group of internet penpals. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to maintain the cemetery at Eulaton United Methodist Church, 401 Westover Rd, Anniston, AL 36201. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

380242|11390|850|20201118|20201118| MCKENNEY Oxford - On Saturday, November 14, 2020, our beloved Ruby Jo McKenney passed away peacefully. She was born one out of five children on July 24, 1931. She was the beloved wife of Don McKenney for many years. She was a supportive mother, a caring and compassionate MawMaw, a wonderful sister, aunt and a gracious friend. Ruby Jo's laughter, kindness, and her ability to have fun was her trademark. She loved the Lord as she attended Fairview Church of Christ. She was always thrilled to share her love for the Braves, Auburn football, dancing and her family. Ruby Jo spent most of her life working at the Anniston Army Depot where she retired. She also spent her life as a faithful and loving Christian. She inspired many with her loud singing and a cheerful outlook in happy anticipation of Heaven. Ruby Jo will forever be remembered for her radiant smile, her smile, her gentle eyes, her caring heart and her loving embrace of unconditional love. Although we will miss her dearly, we will celebrate her life and find comfort knowing that she is in God's arms. Also knowing that she was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Idus and Lela Shaddix; her sisters, Inez Matthews and Nell Vanlewelyn; her husband, Don; her brother, Marshall Shaddix and most of all her grandson, Kevin Tyler Pruett. She is survived by her daughter, Donna McKenney Piez (Charlie); granddaughter, Jeri Pruett Weatherly (George); three great grandchildren, Lucy, Preston, and Sam; brother, Mike Shaddix (Teresa), and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Jim Patton will be officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611



