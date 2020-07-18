1/1
Brian Albert Bennett
It is with great sadness to announce that Brian Albert Bennett, born July 29th 1938, passed away on July 15th 2020. Brian was born and raised in Wolverhampton, England (1938-1962). He spent 28 years as a Canadian citizen (1962-1990) living in Burlington, Ontario and the past 30 years living in the United States, mainly in Oxford Alabama. Brian leaves behind his loving wife Judith Evelyn of 58 years and his loving children Heath, Dana, Stuart and his dog Charlie. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
