Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Craig Pettus. View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Service Following Services Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Craig Pettus, 63, a former resident of Heflin, AL, passed away on December 30, 2019, at his home in New Orleans, LA.

Visitation will be at Dryden Funeral Home, Heflin, AL, January 6, 2020, from noon until 2:00 p.m. CST. The service will follow with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. A memorial service is planned for a later time in New Orleans.

Graduating Cleburne County High School in 1975, Brian took great pleasure in leading the CCHS Tiger Marching Band as drum major for two years. Brian had such fond memories of those good times with the band members and Band Director, Gary Harris. Brian earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting at the University of Alabama in Birmingham; and a Master of Business Administration at Loyola University, New Orleans. He worked in the banking industry at several banks in New Orleans for over 30 years, serving in several capacities. He also attained membership in a nationally recognized elite group as an Accredited Automated Clearing House Professional.

Brian enjoyed restoring his home in the historical City Park district of New Orleans where he often biked in the adjacent park. He was an avid fan of Alabama Crimson Tide football. Distance didn't stand between sharing Alabama games with his sister, Deborah, as they watched the games simultaneously In their individual homes providing armchair assistance to Coach Saban via play-by-play reviews and coaching tips.

Being a lover of nature and the outdoors, Brian's wish was to be cremated and his ashes scattered on Mt. Cheaha where he and his brother, Kieth, as well as several childhood friends, spent much of their time. A permanent memorial will be placed in the cemetery at Liberty Hill Congregational Methodist Church, Heflin, AL; a church Brian loved so much as a child. Brian was a member of Ruhama Baptist Church, Anniston, Al.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Lowery Van Buren Pettus; paternal grandparents, Bunyon and Jeanette Johnson Pettus; maternal grandparents, Lee Buron, Sr. and Hattie Leona Haywood Zaner; and nephew, Bradley Thomas Crosson.

Left behind to cherish Brian's memory are his mother, Fay Jean Zaner Pettus, sister Deborah Fay Pettus Crosson, niece Meredith Leigh Crosson, and Meredith's fur baby Ellie Mae, all of Anniston, AL; his brother Lowery Kieth Pettus and wife Pam of Carrollton, GA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleburne County High School Band. Contributions should be sent to Cleburne County High School, 520 Evans Bridge Road, Heflin, AL 36264. Enter Brian Pettus Band Memorial on the memo line.

Visit our website Brian Craig Pettus, 63, a former resident of Heflin, AL, passed away on December 30, 2019, at his home in New Orleans, LA.Visitation will be at Dryden Funeral Home, Heflin, AL, January 6, 2020, from noon until 2:00 p.m. CST. The service will follow with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. A memorial service is planned for a later time in New Orleans.Graduating Cleburne County High School in 1975, Brian took great pleasure in leading the CCHS Tiger Marching Band as drum major for two years. Brian had such fond memories of those good times with the band members and Band Director, Gary Harris. Brian earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting at the University of Alabama in Birmingham; and a Master of Business Administration at Loyola University, New Orleans. He worked in the banking industry at several banks in New Orleans for over 30 years, serving in several capacities. He also attained membership in a nationally recognized elite group as an Accredited Automated Clearing House Professional.Brian enjoyed restoring his home in the historical City Park district of New Orleans where he often biked in the adjacent park. He was an avid fan of Alabama Crimson Tide football. Distance didn't stand between sharing Alabama games with his sister, Deborah, as they watched the games simultaneously In their individual homes providing armchair assistance to Coach Saban via play-by-play reviews and coaching tips.Being a lover of nature and the outdoors, Brian's wish was to be cremated and his ashes scattered on Mt. Cheaha where he and his brother, Kieth, as well as several childhood friends, spent much of their time. A permanent memorial will be placed in the cemetery at Liberty Hill Congregational Methodist Church, Heflin, AL; a church Brian loved so much as a child. Brian was a member of Ruhama Baptist Church, Anniston, Al.Brian was preceded in death by his father, Lowery Van Buren Pettus; paternal grandparents, Bunyon and Jeanette Johnson Pettus; maternal grandparents, Lee Buron, Sr. and Hattie Leona Haywood Zaner; and nephew, Bradley Thomas Crosson.Left behind to cherish Brian's memory are his mother, Fay Jean Zaner Pettus, sister Deborah Fay Pettus Crosson, niece Meredith Leigh Crosson, and Meredith's fur baby Ellie Mae, all of Anniston, AL; his brother Lowery Kieth Pettus and wife Pam of Carrollton, GA.Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleburne County High School Band. Contributions should be sent to Cleburne County High School, 520 Evans Bridge Road, Heflin, AL 36264. Enter Brian Pettus Band Memorial on the memo line.Visit our website www.drydenfuneralhome.com Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close