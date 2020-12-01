1/1
Bridgett Andrews Smith
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bridgett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Private Homegoing service for Bridgett Andrews Smith, 59, of Hobson City will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Interment will follow in the Hobson City Memorial Cemetery at 1:15 PM. Public viewing will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 2:PM - 6:PM at Ervin Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Shady Grove MBC Scholarship Fund. Bridgett Ann Andrew Smith was born to the parent of Eugene and Christine Andrews in Juneau, Alaska, on October 26, 1961. She confessed Christ at an early age at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Hobson City. She later united with the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist, where she attended faithfully until her death. She was a graduate of Oxford High School (1979) and Jacksonville State University. She retired from Federal-Mogul after 18 years of service. Bridgett transition from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Reginal Medical Center. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Melvin C. Smith for 35 years. She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Melvin Smith, Sr, one son - Melvin Smith, Jr (Christina), one daughter Ayanna Smith two granddaughter Antonia Marquez and Parker Smith. One Sister - Eugenia Millender, four brothers - Ronald Andrews (Emma), Randall Andrews (Dena), Bobby Andrews (Brenda), and Kevin Andrew (Vickie); three sisters-in-law - Jennifer Towns (John) & Wanda Cunningham, Ameena Abdul-Malik; four brothers-in-law- Larry Todd (Jackie), Darryl Todd, Roger Smith (Rhonda), and Harold Smith; two Aunt - Inell Lenoard and Sarah Andrew Malott. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Christine Andrews, and one brother Eugene Andrews, Jr.
Ervin Funeral Chapel
"Where Courtsey Dwells and Service Excells"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ervin Funeral Chapel
1518 Brown Avenue
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 237-1717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim Bradford, Anniston Al
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved