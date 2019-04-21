Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brooklyn Paige Milam. View Sign

A Celebration of Life service for Brooklyn Paige Milam, 30, of Anniston, will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Brooke passed away on April 13, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Corey Milam; children, Pheby, Marissa, Dax, and Maxwell; parents, Robert and Connie Taylor; sisters, Jennifer Morris and Kali Taylor, and a host of extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sara and Ross Taylor.

Brooke was a sweet, loving, kind and generous wife and mother of four.

She gave her heart to anyone around her she could trust and loved everyone around her deeply.

Brooke was a bright light here on Earth but Heaven gained a beautiful Angel and she is no longer in any type of pain.

Her children have deemed her the best mother EVER.

Brooke will be tremendously missed by all of those that knew her.

