Bruce Vernon Cobb, 85, of Jacksonville, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Born in Oteen, NC on September 30, 1934 to Rexie and Rose Green Cobb, he was raised in the Gnatville Community outside Piedmont in Cherokee Co., AL. (Since the doctor made a mistake and filed his month of birth as October, he enjoyed two birthdays a year). He was saved as a young teenager at Pisgah Baptist Church in the Gnatville Community, walking around 3 miles to attend the services. He graduated from Spring Garden High School in 1953 and married the "love of his life", Doris Couch Cobb, in 1955 spending 65 1/2 years together. They lived in the Roy Webb Community where they raised their family. He retired from Anniston Army Depot with 34 years of service. He was a section chief of sub-assembly in building 130. After retirement, he farmed and raised cattle on his "Pondarosa". He was a member of Asberry Baptist Church where he was a deacon. He loved the Lord, his wife, and family. He lived his life as a roadmap for all to follow, pointing to Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Joy Reid, Wanda Reid, Dorothy Sharpton, Archie Cobb, Norman Cobb, Morris Cobb, Paul Cobb, and Joseph Cobb; and grandchild: Jesse Cobb. He is survived by his wife, Doris Couch Cobb; children: Myra Cobb Maddox (Ronnie) of Jacksonville; Vernon L Cobb (Felicia) of Piedmont; grandchildren: Ashley Maddox (David Caughran) of Moody, Joseph Cobb (Brittany) of Piedmont, and Adam Maddox (Stefanie) of Jacksonville; one great grandchild: Linley Cobb; and siblings: Joan Littlejohn (Gadsden) and Douglas Cobb (Martha) of Oklahoma. Funeral service will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Revs. William Cain and Frank Haney officiating from Dansby Heritage Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM and burial will be in Piedmont Memory Garden. Pallbearers will be grandsons and Deacons of Asberry Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to The American Heart Association
. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Cobb Family.