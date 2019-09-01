Bruce W. Shearer, 77, of Oxford, Alabama passed away August 25, 2019 at His Residence.

He was born on March 31, 1942 in California to Kenneth And Clair (James) Shearer.

Bruce is survived by: his wife, Joanne Shearer, daughters; Amber Carriker (Dan), Caryl Bailey (William), Laurrie Creagan-Markey (Lloyd), grandchildren; Bruce Wiley (Sam East), Wendy Wiley-Ratliff (Amanda), Joseph Bailey, Austin Bailey, Evelin Creagan, great grandchildren; Ahna Wiley, Gracey Wiley-Ratliff, Sage Carriker, brothers; Cleve Shearer, Gerald Shearer (Dana), several nieces and nephews.

Bruce was a Civil Engineer and worked for the Bureau of Transportation Engineering, City of Portland, Oregon. He retired after 30 years and moved to Oxford, AL. where he enjoyed traveling, woodcarving and his Koi pond.

Special thanks to his caregivers; Charanda Spinks and Delphine Locket and Hospice Nurse Jenilyn Howard.

Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 AM at Oxford First United Methodist Church with Dr. Yohan Hong officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church.

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611

