1/1
Byron "Bones" Williamson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Mr. Byron 'Bones' Williamson, 54 of Oxford, will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Minister Kenny Wright will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Byron passed away on October 4, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Kim Williamson; son, Dalton Williamson (Jennie); daughter, Courtney Williamson; mother, Margaret H. Canada (James); father, Gordon 'Doc' Williamson; siblings, Stephen Williamson (Sherri), James Canada, Theresa Jenkins, John Canada, Alicia Holbrook and Andy Franklin. Chosen family, The Coley Family; fur baby, Sugar, and a host of extended family members and friends. Pallbearers will be Anthony Coley, John Canada, James Canada, Craig Goodson, Billy Atwood, and Tyler Gregory. Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Williamson and Bobby Coley and Ronnie Nordan. Byron was one of the best pool men in the area. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was a friend to many and loved everyone. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend and will be greatly missed. The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to your favorite charity. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved