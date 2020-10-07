A funeral service for Mr. Byron 'Bones' Williamson, 54 of Oxford, will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Minister Kenny Wright will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Byron passed away on October 4, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Kim Williamson; son, Dalton Williamson (Jennie); daughter, Courtney Williamson; mother, Margaret H. Canada (James); father, Gordon 'Doc' Williamson; siblings, Stephen Williamson (Sherri), James Canada, Theresa Jenkins, John Canada, Alicia Holbrook and Andy Franklin. Chosen family, The Coley Family; fur baby, Sugar, and a host of extended family members and friends. Pallbearers will be Anthony Coley, John Canada, James Canada, Craig Goodson, Billy Atwood, and Tyler Gregory. Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Williamson and Bobby Coley and Ronnie Nordan. Byron was one of the best pool men in the area. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was a friend to many and loved everyone. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend and will be greatly missed. The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to your favorite charity
. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611