A Celebration of Life of Byron R. "Bud" Kirby, age 83, of Anniston, Alabama, will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Dr. Roland P. Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Cemetery in Woodland. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00-3:00 PM on Saturday before services begin. Mr. Kirby passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at NHC Healthcare in Anniston, Alabama. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sara Benefield Kirby; two children, Randy Byron Kirby of Cumming, GA, and Cheryl Lynn Kirby of Weaver, AL; two grandchildren, Dylan Joseph Thompson and Baylee Nicole Thompson; one brother, Tommy Kirby (VIra) of Bowdon, Ga; one sister, Martha Baldwin (Jack) of Whitesburg, GA; two sisters-in-law, Julia Ann Kirby of Newell and Peggy Kirby of Oxford; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Thomas McCarly, Dylan Thompson, Tim Kirby, Mark Kirby, Todd Harvel, and B.G. Harvel. A Woodland, Alabama native, Mr. Kirby was born on November 6, 1936, the son of Joseph Henry and Leona Beddingfield Kirby. He was a member of Golden Springs Baptist Church and retired from the US Department of Agriculture with 35 years of service. Mr. Kirby was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Curtis, James Ray, Donald, and Maxie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 16, 2019