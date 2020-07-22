A Celebration of Life Service for Byron "Scott" McLeod, 51, of Anniston, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Dr.Roland Brown will officiate, and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Scott passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Tennessee. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Norvel Powers, and Mr.and Mrs. A.B. McLeod; and aunts and uncles, Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Price, and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Mullinax. Scott is survived by his daughter, Leighton McLeod; father, Byron "Buddy" McLeod and his wife, May; mother, Judith Powers McLeod; sisters, Dianne McLeod Craig and her husband, Ben, and Bonnie McLeod Johnston; and several nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
