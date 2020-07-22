1/1
Byron "Scott" McLeod
A Celebration of Life Service for Byron "Scott" McLeod, 51, of Anniston, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Dr.Roland Brown will officiate, and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Scott passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Tennessee. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Norvel Powers, and Mr.and Mrs. A.B. McLeod; and aunts and uncles, Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Price, and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Mullinax. Scott is survived by his daughter, Leighton McLeod; father, Byron "Buddy" McLeod and his wife, May; mother, Judith Powers McLeod; sisters, Dianne McLeod Craig and her husband, Ben, and Bonnie McLeod Johnston; and several nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 22, 2020
My sincerest condolences.
Cory Clifton
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vanessa Elston
Acquaintance
