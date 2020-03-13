Funeral service for C P Person "PaPa" 86, will be Saturday, March 14, at 1pm at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where Pastor Craig McClure,pastor and Pastor Micheal Ware, officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery. Mr. Person passed away on March 7, 2020 at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Person remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. A wake will be Friday evening 6 - 8 pm at the funeral service. Survivors include his children: Shirley Wilson, Berl Person, Hoyt Person (Renea), Frances Moon, Sherlene (Bobby Joe) Akles, Polly McDaniel, Roger (Vanessa) Person; 26 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren; mother of his children: Marner Person; his sister: Willie Bell (Sidney) Johnson other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey and Ida Mae Shackleford Person, children: Berlinda Person, Joyce Angel, Dwight Person, son in-law, Willie Moon. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 13, 2020