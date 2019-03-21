Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. C. S. Ray. View Sign

Graveside services for Mr. C. S. Ray, 88, of Anniston, will be Friday, March 22nd 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bob Owens and Bro. Tyler Ray officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-1 p.m. at Gray Brown Service Mortuary, prior to graveside service. Mr. Ray is survived by his wife, the love of his life for 65 years, Martha Ray; sons' Allen Ray and Larry Ray (Dawn); brother, Arnold Ray; grandchildren, Tyler Ray (Katrina), Caleb Ray (Katy), Colton Ray, Maggie Sprayberry (Carson), including numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Lila Ray; 1 brother, 6 sisters, and a departed daughter-in-law, Myra Ray. Pallbearers will be Carson Sprayberry, Don Ray, Rodney Gowens, Caleb Ray, Colton Ray, and Frank Crow. Mr. Ray was known for his love of gardening. He enjoyed being outdoors and rabbit hunting was one of his favorite hobbies. He was a member of 1st United Methodist Church of Saks. His favorite sports team was the Auburn Tigers. He loved and adored spending time with his family, but most of all, his wife. Mr. Ray worked for AT&T and retired after 38 years of service.

