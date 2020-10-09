1/1
Caffey Bell Bester
Graveside service for Caffey Bell Bester 59, of Kansas formerly of Anniston, Alabama will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Edgemont Cemetery with Pastor Billy Springer, officiating. Public viewing will be held from 1-6 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Ms. Bester passed away September 28, 2020, in Texas. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: her children, Selenda Bell (John), Richard Bell (Arlana), Robert Bell (Tyesha), Asterius Bell, Carissa Williams- Spicer (Donnel), Jasmine Williams, and Kentrez Bell; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Demonta Miller, Aquasha Miller, Destiny Miller, Dominique Bell, Blessing Bell, Danion Bell, Jayden Nunn, Deshawn Mathews, Asia Bell, Carnell Spicer, Jordan Spicer, Ravone, Trayvon, Angelina Bell, and Antione Williams; brothers, Robert A. Bell (Lakeisa), Reginald Bell (Dywaunja), and Gerald Bell; step-sister, Ramona Davis (Hollis); and special friend, Mrs. Mazie English (school teacher). She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bell, and grandparents, Bertha and Raymond Wright, and James and Ethel Bell. Goodson Funeral Home Inc, directing 256.237.9771.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Goodson Funeral Home
830 Noble St
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 237-9771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 8, 2020
"WITH DEEPEST SYMPATHY" TO THE BELL FAMILY!! GONE TO SOON (PEACEFUL REST) BRO.DAVIS B'HAM,ALA.
BRO.GARY DAVIS
October 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gloria Steagall
Friend
