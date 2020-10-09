Graveside service for Caffey Bell Bester 59, of Kansas formerly of Anniston, Alabama will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Edgemont Cemetery with Pastor Billy Springer, officiating. Public viewing will be held from 1-6 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Ms. Bester passed away September 28, 2020, in Texas. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: her children, Selenda Bell (John), Richard Bell (Arlana), Robert Bell (Tyesha), Asterius Bell, Carissa Williams- Spicer (Donnel), Jasmine Williams, and Kentrez Bell; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Demonta Miller, Aquasha Miller, Destiny Miller, Dominique Bell, Blessing Bell, Danion Bell, Jayden Nunn, Deshawn Mathews, Asia Bell, Carnell Spicer, Jordan Spicer, Ravone, Trayvon, Angelina Bell, and Antione Williams; brothers, Robert A. Bell (Lakeisa), Reginald Bell (Dywaunja), and Gerald Bell; step-sister, Ramona Davis (Hollis); and special friend, Mrs. Mazie English (school teacher). She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bell, and grandparents, Bertha and Raymond Wright, and James and Ethel Bell. Goodson Funeral Home Inc, directing 256.237.9771.

