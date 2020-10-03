1/1
Caitlin "C.J." Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caitlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caitlin "C.J." Johnson (formerly Beulah "B.J." Johnson), 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center, Midlothian, Virginia. C.J. was born March 2, 1937, in Edwardsville, Alabama, to the late Allen and Eular Johnson and was the eldest of three children. After graduating from Oxford High School, she attended Gadsden Business College and then began a 30-year civil service career, working for almost every branch of the military. She was blessed to have raised her family while living in exotic places like Ethiopia and Hawaii. However, after retiring, C.J. lived to spoil her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Ganmom." C.J. had a great sense of humor and a quick wit! She loved learning and was a voracious reader. Even after she lost her sight, C.J. loved listening to her books on tape. She was a proud member of the grammar police and would never just "give" you the answer. Instead, she would emphatically tell you to "Look it up!" In addition to her parents, C.J. was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Jean Reeves, and her brother-in-law, Theodore "T.R." Reeves. She is survived by her loving daughters, Brandye Fenn (Tim), Corey Kulas (Craig), and Mulu Flowers; her loving grandchildren Aryn Horne (Ollie), Leigha Fenn, Lea Timothee (Marc), Richard and Khamari; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother Robert "Bobby" Johnson (Beverly), as well as her niece and nephew. C.J. will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at Forestlawn Gardens and Mausoleum, 730 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL, Saturday, October 10th at 2:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the gathering will be social distance friendly and masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved