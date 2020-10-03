Caitlin "C.J." Johnson (formerly Beulah "B.J." Johnson), 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center, Midlothian, Virginia. C.J. was born March 2, 1937, in Edwardsville, Alabama, to the late Allen and Eular Johnson and was the eldest of three children. After graduating from Oxford High School, she attended Gadsden Business College and then began a 30-year civil service career, working for almost every branch of the military. She was blessed to have raised her family while living in exotic places like Ethiopia and Hawaii. However, after retiring, C.J. lived to spoil her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Ganmom." C.J. had a great sense of humor and a quick wit! She loved learning and was a voracious reader. Even after she lost her sight, C.J. loved listening to her books on tape. She was a proud member of the grammar police and would never just "give" you the answer. Instead, she would emphatically tell you to "Look it up!" In addition to her parents, C.J. was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Jean Reeves, and her brother-in-law, Theodore "T.R." Reeves. She is survived by her loving daughters, Brandye Fenn (Tim), Corey Kulas (Craig), and Mulu Flowers; her loving grandchildren Aryn Horne (Ollie), Leigha Fenn, Lea Timothee (Marc), Richard and Khamari; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother Robert "Bobby" Johnson (Beverly), as well as her niece and nephew. C.J. will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at Forestlawn Gardens and Mausoleum, 730 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL, Saturday, October 10th at 2:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the gathering will be social distance friendly and masks are required.

