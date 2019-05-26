Guest Book View Sign Service Information All Saints Church 1112 W 15th St Anniston, AL 36201 (256) 237-9230 Memorial service 11:00 AM All Saints Roman Catholic Church 1112 West 15th Street Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Callie C. Ray, after 99 years of life, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with her daughter by her side.

Callie Claudette Goodwin Ray was born on October 25, 1919 to the late Norris and Willie R. Goodwin. She lived in Anniston, Alabama, where she was taught in the Anniston School System for over 40 years before retiring.

She attended All Saints Catholic Church in Anniston for many years. In 2010, she relocated to Muskogee, Oklahoma to be cared for by her daughter and family.

Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Ray, Sr., her son, Booker T. Ray, Jr., two sisters, Carlee Arnold and Kyser Coleman, her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory; a loving and devoted daughter, Rochelle Ray; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Damion T. Ledbetter [Kara], August K. Ledbetter, Lakiesha M. Ledbetter, Arayla V. Ledbetter, Shawnice K. Hamilton, Myuna Kirby, Abigail and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, church family and other loved ones.

A Memorial Ceremony will be shared on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1112 West 15th Street, Anniston, Alabama. Father Gerald Holloway, Celebrant.

Mrs. Callie C. Ray, after 99 years of life, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with her daughter by her side.Callie Claudette Goodwin Ray was born on October 25, 1919 to the late Norris and Willie R. Goodwin. She lived in Anniston, Alabama, where she was taught in the Anniston School System for over 40 years before retiring.She attended All Saints Catholic Church in Anniston for many years. In 2010, she relocated to Muskogee, Oklahoma to be cared for by her daughter and family.Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Ray, Sr., her son, Booker T. Ray, Jr., two sisters, Carlee Arnold and Kyser Coleman, her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.She leaves to cherish her precious memory; a loving and devoted daughter, Rochelle Ray; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Damion T. Ledbetter [Kara], August K. Ledbetter, Lakiesha M. Ledbetter, Arayla V. Ledbetter, Shawnice K. Hamilton, Myuna Kirby, Abigail and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, church family and other loved ones.A Memorial Ceremony will be shared on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1112 West 15th Street, Anniston, Alabama. Father Gerald Holloway, Celebrant. Published in The Anniston Star on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close