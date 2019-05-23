Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Parker. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574 Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574 Piedmont , AL 36272 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Grimes Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside service for Calvin Parker, 82, will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grimes Cemetery with Mr. Dean Beard officiating. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Mr. Parker passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Survivors include his son, Shane Parker (Melanie); and six grandchildren, Brady Parker, Reagan Parker, Lily Fordham, Emma Fordham and Brooke Fordham. Pallbearers will be Brady Parker, Benji Amberson, Eric Parker, Chris Lambert and Jason Hallmark. Honorary pallbearer will be Richard Pollard. Mr. Parker was a native and lifelong resident of Cleburne County. He was a dedicated Forest Service Employee for 31 years and loved to farm. After retirement, Calvin's faith became an integral part of his life. He was a faithful servant of his church at Borden Springs Church of Christ. His last days were filled with so much happiness and the joy of spending time with his adoring three-year-old granddaughter, Reagan. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Ann Parker. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Borden Springs Church of Christ. Published in The Anniston Star on May 23, 2019

