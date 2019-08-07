Graveside service with military honors for Carey Turner Conaway, 86, will be Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Piedmont Memory Gardens with the Rev. Hollis Martin officiating. Mr. Conaway passed away Sunday, August 04, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his two children, Christa Heard (Lamon) of Alexandria and Trent Conaway (Mychal) of Guntersville; six grandchildren, Whitney Welch (Zac), Lauralee Conaway, Charley Conaway, Tristan Heard, McKenzie Heard, and Anson Heard; two great grandchildren, Eli Welch and Andie Welch; two sisters, Madrid Hall of Weaver and Jean Chress of Jacksonville; special companion, Louise Upshaw of Anniston; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Trent Conaway, Charley Conaway, Lamon Heard, Tristan Heard, Wayne Lester, and Zac Welch. Mr. Conaway was a native of Spring Garden, a U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran, and retired from Bell South with close to 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of Halls Chapel Congregational Holiness Church and was currently attending Anniston's First Baptist Church at McClellan. He enjoyed gardening, physical exercise, keeping fit, and attending church activities. Mr. Conaway loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Luvenia C. Conaway. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Chapter 98, 1810 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201. [email protected]
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 7, 2019