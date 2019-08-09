Funeral services for Mr. Carl Elam, 90, of Anniston, will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Elam passed away on August 6, 2019. He was married to his loving wife, Gene Elam, for 60 years. Mr. Elam was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Pallbearers will be Joe Crosby, Steve Junior, Mussy Mitchell, Wayne Stephens, Phillip Faulkner, and Sam Morgan. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 9, 2019