Mr. Charles 'Chuck' F. Johnson, 63, of Eastaboga, passed away on April 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ann Claire Johnson; sons, Hunter D. Johnson and wife, Taylor and Landon F. Johnson and wife, Caitlin; grandchildren, Downing Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Juniper Johnson and Huxley Johnson; brother, Jim Johnson (Donna Heinz); niece, Kelly Johnson; nephew, Kevin Johnson, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Carol Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a 1975 graduate of Wellborn High School. He then went on to graduate from Auburn University in 1980 with a Bachelors degree in Aviation Management. He worked for over 30 years for Alabama Laser in Munford, Alabama. In 1988, Mr. Johnson gave his life to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He spent the rest of his life sharing the love of Jesus with his family and friends. Mr. Johnson served as a deacon for 14 years. He was a member of Pell City First Baptist Church where he was a member of the Oasis Sunday School class. Mr. Johnson loved to be in the woods and on the water. He was never happier than when he was hunting and fishing. Mr. Johnson was the outdoor editor for the Anniston Star since 2002. He was also a featured writer in the magazine publication Great Days Outdoors. Mr. Johnson's greatest love was his family and grandchildren and he will be sorely missed by all those that had the great pleasure of knowing him. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will be having private services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pell City First Baptist Church. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 10, 2020

