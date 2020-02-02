Celebration of life services for Mrs. Carmela Nelson Reynolds, 84 of Anniston, formally of Chattanooga, Tn. will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at noon at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Screws officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Reynolds passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vittorio and Maria Zarantonello; two brothers and one sister.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Patty Nelson Brown (Bennie), Betty Jo Johnson, James L. Nelson (Maura), Michael R. Nelson (Judith); grandchildren, Jessica Crow (Jason), Jeremy Johnson, Johnathon Brock (Betsy), Michael Patrick Nelson, and J. Cole Nelson; great grandchildren, Jackson Crow, Madeline Crow and Will Crow; a sister, Gemini Zarantonello; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Reynolds was born and raised in Italy. She was married at the age of 21 and moved to Fort Bragg. She lived in Weaver for 20 years, Vincent, AL and Chattanooga Tn for 15 years. Mrs. Reynolds was of the Baptist faith, while living in Chattanooga attended a church there. She loved working in the garden growing and canning vegetables, cooking and crocheting. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was loved by everyone and will be missed dearly.
Pallbearers will be Johnathon Brock, Jeremy Johnson, Jason Crow, Jackson Crow, Michael Patrick Nelson, and Wes Pettit.
Flowers will be accepted.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 2, 2020