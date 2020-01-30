Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jordan Houston. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Funeral service 11:00 AM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mrs. Carol Jordan Houston 92, of Oxford, will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Buddy Nelson will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home. Mrs. Houston passed away on January 28, 2020. She is survived by her son, Roland Houston; daughter, Jackie Houston Campbell; sister, Josephine Jordan Mitchell; granddaughter, Katie Houston; grandsons, Jonathan Campbell (Claire), Jordan Houston (Tyler); great grandchildren, Bentley Houston, Cooper Houston and Harrison Houston, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ira Lynwood Houston; parents, Fletcher and Emma Jane Jordan; sisters, Annie Laura Snider, Ruth Campbell, Lorene Harris and Della Story; brothers, Hewlett Jordan, James Jordan, Lamar Jordan and Dan Jordan; daughter in law, Melanie Houston and a great grandson, Fletcher Houston. Pallbearers will be Mike Jordan, Charles Maniscalco, Chris Webb, Joe Jordan, Dan Jordan and Eddie Whalen. Mrs. Houston was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook and always put others before her. Mrs. Houston was the rock of the family and was always there for her family and friends. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all those that knew her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Hospice, especially her nurse Jill. The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to Lakeview Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 A funeral service for Mrs. Carol Jordan Houston 92, of Oxford, will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Buddy Nelson will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home. Mrs. Houston passed away on January 28, 2020. She is survived by her son, Roland Houston; daughter, Jackie Houston Campbell; sister, Josephine Jordan Mitchell; granddaughter, Katie Houston; grandsons, Jonathan Campbell (Claire), Jordan Houston (Tyler); great grandchildren, Bentley Houston, Cooper Houston and Harrison Houston, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ira Lynwood Houston; parents, Fletcher and Emma Jane Jordan; sisters, Annie Laura Snider, Ruth Campbell, Lorene Harris and Della Story; brothers, Hewlett Jordan, James Jordan, Lamar Jordan and Dan Jordan; daughter in law, Melanie Houston and a great grandson, Fletcher Houston. Pallbearers will be Mike Jordan, Charles Maniscalco, Chris Webb, Joe Jordan, Dan Jordan and Eddie Whalen. Mrs. Houston was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook and always put others before her. Mrs. Houston was the rock of the family and was always there for her family and friends. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all those that knew her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Hospice, especially her nurse Jill. The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to Lakeview Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close