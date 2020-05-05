Carol Leann Hamby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private graveside services for Ms. Carol Leann Hamby, of Anniston, will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with Dr. Yohan Hong officiating at Eulaton Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Hamby passed away on Saturday, May 2nd at Regional Medical Center after a long illness.
She is survived by her daughter, Mallory Wilson of Mississippi, sons, Shane Thomason of Florida, Nicholas (Amanda) Thomason and Noah (Samantha) Camp of Anniston, grandchildren, Sydney Burt of Foley, Pvt. Alex Burt of US Army Fort Hood, Texas, Madison Thomason of Anniston and Everly Barrow of Mississippi, mother, Lonnette Hamby of Anniston, brother, Gerry (Katy) Hamby of Oxford and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Shane Thomason, Nicholas Thomason, Noah Camp, Gerry Hamby, James Reaves and Matthew McInerny.
Ms. Hamby is preceded in death by her father, USAF Retired MSGT, Gerald Hamby, grandparents, Fred and Addie Reaves and Thurman and Jewell Hamby.
Ms. Hamby was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church of Jacksonville. She was also a graduate of Wellborn High School of 1976.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved