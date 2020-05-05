Private graveside services for Ms. Carol Leann Hamby, of Anniston, will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with Dr. Yohan Hong officiating at Eulaton Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Hamby passed away on Saturday, May 2nd at Regional Medical Center after a long illness.

She is survived by her daughter, Mallory Wilson of Mississippi, sons, Shane Thomason of Florida, Nicholas (Amanda) Thomason and Noah (Samantha) Camp of Anniston, grandchildren, Sydney Burt of Foley, Pvt. Alex Burt of US Army Fort Hood, Texas, Madison Thomason of Anniston and Everly Barrow of Mississippi, mother, Lonnette Hamby of Anniston, brother, Gerry (Katy) Hamby of Oxford and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Shane Thomason, Nicholas Thomason, Noah Camp, Gerry Hamby, James Reaves and Matthew McInerny.

Ms. Hamby is preceded in death by her father, USAF Retired MSGT, Gerald Hamby, grandparents, Fred and Addie Reaves and Thurman and Jewell Hamby.

Ms. Hamby was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church of Jacksonville. She was also a graduate of Wellborn High School of 1976.







