Funeral service for Carol Smith Christopher, 80, of Anniston will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Pate officiating. The family will received friends from 6:00 till 8:00pm on Monday May 6th at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial is at Forestlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Christopher is survived by his daughter, April Christopher (Jonathan) Pate; sister, Brenda Turpin; grandchildren, Oakley Pate and Serenity Pate; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Christopher is preceded in death by his parents, James Christopher and Lola Buchanan; brothers, Douglas Christopher, Clifford Christopher and Boyce Christopher.
Mr. Christopher was a member of Life Worship Center. He attended Anniston High School and was retired from Anniston Army Depot. Mr. Christopher loved attending church, spending time with his friends at KFC, and playing UNO with his grandchildren.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 5, 2019