The funeral service for Miss Caroline Elizabeth Holt, 23, of Anniston, will be at 3 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Caroline passed away on February 17, 2020. Caroline accepted Christ at an early age. She was a strong, determined, loving, and trustworthy daughter, a loyal, loving and adored friend, and a hard-working, dependable, and faithful employee. She brought joy to so many people. Her fierce love of animals, her incredible musical talents, her superb culinary skills, and the love she shared with her friends and family show the talented, creative, spunky, and gifted individual that she was. She not only taught herself to play several instruments, she also could build and repair guitars, which she did often with her other "chosen family", Dave Bates, and Jenn Shellenberger. She will forever be remembered by her generous, giving, and loving spirit, her love of tennis shoes, T-shirts, and running shorts, her enjoyment of a good bonfire, her passion for music, and her mischievous grin. She was a second-amendment supporting, gun-toting girl. Caroline was a graduate of Faith Christian School and Jacksonville State University. Miss Holt is preceded in death by her grandparents, L.R. "Buddy" Spivey and Leland Ray Holt. She is survived by her parents, Kerry and Shanna Spivey Holt; a brother, Daniel Holt; her grandparents, Vanna Spivey, and David and Aleen Cooper, aunts and uncles, Michael and Heather Spivey, Russ and Dawn Williams, and Wayne and Tracy Cooper; cousins, Jake, Madalyn, and Lauren Spivey, Ashleigh, Canyon, and Conner Mockabee, and Katelyn and Jaycee Cooper; her "chosen family", Kenneth, Debbie, and Max Garrett; and her pets, Timon and Curtiss. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the League for Animal Welfare, 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road, Anniston, AL 36201 or to a . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 20, 2020

