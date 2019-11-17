A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Caroline N. Wheatley, 73, of Saks will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service.
After fighting a long bout with Alzheimer's Disease, Mrs. Wheatley entered her heavenly home on Thursday, November 14, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Wheatley is preceded in death by her parents, Joe Richard Neely and Nannie Agnes McElroy Neely; and her brother, Billy Joe Neely.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Elmer Wheatley, Jr. of Saks; her sons, Byron C. Wheatley and his wife Renee and Richard N. Wheatley, all of Anniston; three sisters, Louise Crafton, Ann Cunningham and Joyce Dyer, all of TN; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wheatley grew up in Camden, TN and married her beloved husband, Elmer, in 1967. She was a loyal Army spouse, supporting her husband throughout his military career. They lived in various places, including Europe, Puerto Rico, and many states within the US. Mrs. Wheatley was a dedicated and devoted mother and spent many years helping her husband provide and care for her family. Her working career consisted of local retail sales with K-Mart and Martin's Clothing, but her primary focus was caring for Richard, their special-needs son. She will forever be remembered for her love for her Lord and Savior and her constant love that she exhibited toward her family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to New Beacon Hospice and Home Helpers of Jacksonville, along with Nurse Patti, CNA Kelsey, and caregivers, Sandra and Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy, 415 Castle Avenue, Anniston, AL 36205 or at: ecaucp.org or to the of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 2273, Birmingham, AL 35201 or at: alzca.org.
Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 17, 2019