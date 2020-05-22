Graveside service for Mrs. Carolton "Dale" Harper, 74 of Jacksonville, was held at 10:00 am, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Brother Brian Harbison officiated. Mrs. Harper passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Harper Johns (Danny); and her parents, Charles and Pauline Surrett. Left to cherish her precious memories are her husband, Austin Harper; son, Wayne Everhart (Suzanne); grandchildren, Daniel Johns (Brittany), Jessica Wilson (Joe), and Jacob Everhart; great grandchildren, Eli and Lily Wilson; and her brother, Robert Surrett (Elaine.) Mrs. Harper attended Hillcrest Baptist Church and loved her Sunday school class. She loved to plant flowers, play with her animals. She especially loved being home and spending time with her family and grand kids. She was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother and will be missed dearly. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff in the MICU at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and to the staff at Encompass Health. In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to please consider giving a donation to your local church in memory of Mrs. Dale. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2020.