Carolyn Gayle Simmons Stacks
Funeral service for Mrs. Carolyn Gayle Simmons Stacks, 76 of Anniston, was held at 1:00pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Sparks officiated. Burial followed the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Stacks passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James A. Stacks; parents, Berry and Ethel Simmons; sons, Jimmy Stacks and Barry Lynn Stacks; a brother, Reid Simmons; and her sister, Agnes Simmons Roney. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Cindy Hunt (D.H.) and Mark Stacks (Tracy Clayton); grandchildren, Breanna Hunt, Taylor Stacks Brittain (Hunter), Matthew Watts (Kensley), Brittney Hunt; great grandchildren, Jasper James Allen Brittain, Barrett and Anderson Chambers; one brother, Douglas Simmons; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Stacks was a member of 1st Weslyan Methodist Church in Wellborn. She loved cooking, reading and being with her family. She never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with open arms. She enjoyed making everyone feel important, included, and loved. She loved to laugh and Alabama Football. Pallbearers were Travis Stacks, Hunter Brittain, Matthew Watts, James Vaughn, Blake Spears, and Caden Spears. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
