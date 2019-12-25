Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Carolyn Hutchison. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM First Baptist Church of Oxford Service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church of Oxford Send Flowers Obituary

Eastaboga - Memorial services for Mrs. Carolyn Hutchison, 72, of Eastaboga were held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Oxford at 10 am. The family received friends from 9 am until the service time on Tuesday.

Mrs. Hutchison passed away at her residence December 20, 2019.

Mrs. Hutchison is survived by sisters, Bonnie Parrish (Jimmy) of Eastaboga, Terri Drake (Larry) of Oxford, Beth Rogers (Steve) of Southport, Florida and Kathy Driggers (Michael) of Bynum; brother, Bill Burns (Angie) of San Antonio, Texas; nephews, Josh Rogers, Matthew Burns and Christopher Burns; nieces, Jennifer Hagler and Kaitlyn Yarbrough; great nephews, Jeremy, Jarrett, Logan Rogers, Warren Hagler and Asher Yarbrough; great nieces, Katie, Sammi, Maddie, Caroline Burns and Bristol Hagler.

Mrs. Hutchison is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Hutchison; parents, Dewey & Hazel Burns; grandparents Ewell and Lorena Moore and brother, Jim Burns.

Mrs. Hutchison was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School Class of Oxford.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the UAB School of Medicine.

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611

