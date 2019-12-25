Eastaboga - Memorial services for Mrs. Carolyn Hutchison, 72, of Eastaboga were held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Oxford at 10 am. The family received friends from 9 am until the service time on Tuesday.
Mrs. Hutchison passed away at her residence December 20, 2019.
Mrs. Hutchison is survived by sisters, Bonnie Parrish (Jimmy) of Eastaboga, Terri Drake (Larry) of Oxford, Beth Rogers (Steve) of Southport, Florida and Kathy Driggers (Michael) of Bynum; brother, Bill Burns (Angie) of San Antonio, Texas; nephews, Josh Rogers, Matthew Burns and Christopher Burns; nieces, Jennifer Hagler and Kaitlyn Yarbrough; great nephews, Jeremy, Jarrett, Logan Rogers, Warren Hagler and Asher Yarbrough; great nieces, Katie, Sammi, Maddie, Caroline Burns and Bristol Hagler.
Mrs. Hutchison is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Hutchison; parents, Dewey & Hazel Burns; grandparents Ewell and Lorena Moore and brother, Jim Burns.
Mrs. Hutchison was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School Class of Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the UAB School of Medicine.
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 25, 2019