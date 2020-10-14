Funeral service for Carolyn S. Yates "Neicy" 63, will be Friday, October 16, at 1pm at the South Highland Community Center. Mrs. Yates passed away on October 9, 2020 at Brookwook Medical Center, Birmingham. She was a 1974 graduate of Anniston High School. She also graduated from Gadsden State Community College and Ayers State Technical College. Mrs. Yates formed the Voices for Harmony and also sung with the Caravans Singers. Survivors include her son: Delrekus (Tracy) Kirby; bonus children: William (Maria) Turner, Earl Tyson, Kavion Snodgress, Mandy Vinson, Domonique Alston, Amy Marshall; grandchildren; Javon Clark, Sanquil Turner, Shacara Turner, Isis Kirby, Delrekus Kirby Jr, Jack Kennedy, Dylian Kirkland; great grandchildren: Ryan Kendrick, Saniyah Lowrance, Miracle Turner, Javen Turner, Samaurie Turner; her mother: Cora B. Snodgress; siblings: Ronnell (Renea) Snodgress, Ernest Snodgress, Gregory Snodgress, Cassandra (Robert) Almon, Jacque (Eugene) Allen, Muronda Snodgress, Tishunda Snodgress, Marquetta Snodgress; special sisters: Evonne Snodgress and Mary J. Thomas; special daughter: Sandra Turner; caregiver: John Mitchell. other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Snodgress, grandparents, Alice Ashford, John and Naomi Bradford, bonus child, Ereka Bailey. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store