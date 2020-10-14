1/1
Carolyn S. "Neicy" Yates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Carolyn S. Yates "Neicy" 63, will be Friday, October 16, at 1pm at the South Highland Community Center. Mrs. Yates passed away on October 9, 2020 at Brookwook Medical Center, Birmingham. She was a 1974 graduate of Anniston High School. She also graduated from Gadsden State Community College and Ayers State Technical College. Mrs. Yates formed the Voices for Harmony and also sung with the Caravans Singers. Survivors include her son: Delrekus (Tracy) Kirby; bonus children: William (Maria) Turner, Earl Tyson, Kavion Snodgress, Mandy Vinson, Domonique Alston, Amy Marshall; grandchildren; Javon Clark, Sanquil Turner, Shacara Turner, Isis Kirby, Delrekus Kirby Jr, Jack Kennedy, Dylian Kirkland; great grandchildren: Ryan Kendrick, Saniyah Lowrance, Miracle Turner, Javen Turner, Samaurie Turner; her mother: Cora B. Snodgress; siblings: Ronnell (Renea) Snodgress, Ernest Snodgress, Gregory Snodgress, Cassandra (Robert) Almon, Jacque (Eugene) Allen, Muronda Snodgress, Tishunda Snodgress, Marquetta Snodgress; special sisters: Evonne Snodgress and Mary J. Thomas; special daughter: Sandra Turner; caregiver: John Mitchell. other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Snodgress, grandparents, Alice Ashford, John and Naomi Bradford, bonus child, Ereka Bailey. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved