Funeral services for Mrs. Carrie Lee Richard Kimball, 100, of Anniston, will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Dr. Horace Carson will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Kimball passed away on January 1, 2020 at NHC. She is survived by her daughter, Martha Richard Powers of Cincinnati, Ohio; granddaughter, Laura Goodson; grandson, Keith Dinklage; great grandchildren, Sarah and Zach Dinklage, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Kimball. Mrs. Kimball was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. While able, she was very active in various capacities including Meals on Wheels and as a Pink Lady with Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. She also owned Lee's Insurance in Oxford, was on the board of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce and was the Grand Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star twice in Anniston. Mrs. Kimball will be greatly missed by all those that knew her. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Meals on Wheels through Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611