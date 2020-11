Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for Carrie Martin Sullivan 69, will be Sunday, November 15, at 1pm at the Eden Hills Cemetery with Pastor Authur Cottingham, officiating. Mrs. Sullivan passed away November 9, 2020. Survivors include her children: Gary Sullivan and Felisha Sullivan; grandchildren: Gary Sullivan, Jr., Tara Sullivan, DeAngelo and Aramis Taylor; great grandchildren: Kha'Mari McKinney, Kelani Sullivan; siblings: Mary (Jay) Cameron, Robert Martin, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Martin, Jr. and Ellen Rutledge, siblings, Freddie, Willie and Johnnie Martin, Snobie Cottingham, Louise Teague. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319





