Funeral service for Mrs. Catherine A. "Maw Maw" Alldredge, 90, of Eastaboga, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Plum Springs Baptist Church. Dr. Roland Brown will officiate and burial will follow at Plum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel, in Golden Springs. Mrs. Alldredge passed away July 24, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, JT Alldredge; sister, Evylon Green. Mrs. Alldredge was a native and long-time resident of Eastaboga. She was a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church. She was the church secretary for many years and a long-time Sunday school teacher. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Alldredge is survived by her sons, Mike Alldredge and his wife Charlotte, and Gary Alldredge and his wife Connie; grandchildren, Katie Alldredge Reeves and her husband Taft, Jennifer Alldredge Gardner and her husband Brock, Kim Alldredge Boyd and her husband Kevin, Josh Alldredge and his wife Gina; great-grandchildren, Katilyn Gardner, Savannah Cathey, Emily Cathey, Beau Madrigal, Mary Ella Reeves, Hunter Alldredge, Tyler Cathey, Judson Cathey, Gray Boyd, Penelope Alldredge, Emmie Kate Reeves; brother, Edker Creswell, and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Taft Reeves, Brock Gardner, Kevin Boyd and Josh Alldredge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Plum Springs Baptist Church, 127 Plum Springs Road, Lincoln AL 35096. Published in The Anniston Star on July 25, 2019

