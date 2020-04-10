Catherine Beth Snodgrass passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home, following a short illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later time. Cathy was born in Lady Smith, Wisconsin and is a graduate of Bruce High School Class of 1967. Cathy moved to Alabama in 1980. Cathy, with her husband John, have been members of Craig Memorial Methodist Church in Eastaboga for over 20 years. She spent many years as an accountant at American Income Tax and continued her career in accounting until retiring in 2012. She was an avid gardener, reader, bear collector, and liked to crochet. Survivors include her husband, John Snodgrass Sr.; sons, Bill Daily, John (Amanda) Daily, John Snodgrass Jr.; daughter, Cathy (Jay) Weldon; grandchildren, Jessica (Sean) Wadsworth, Sean Daily, Ryleigh Daily, Aaron Daily, Jodi Coon, Sydney (Hunter) Ganus; great grandchildren, Juliana Wadsworth, Konnor Wadsworth; sister, Carol (John) Hughes; brothers, John (Grace) Cameron, Doug (Judy) Cameron, Rod Cameron and Nancy Radle. She is preceded in death by her son, Alan Daily; father, Russell Cameron; mother, Alice Cameron; and sister, Phyllis Cameron. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 10, 2020