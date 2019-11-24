Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Catherine Fox Couch. View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Catherine Fox Couch, 82, of Jacksonville, will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Josh Copeland officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service.

Mrs. Couch passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, George Wesley Triplett and Winnie Jane Weldon Triplett; her husbands, Homer S. Couch Sr. and Walter Fox; sons, Tommy and Chuck Fox; sister, Virginia Butler; and a niece, Sandy Butler Goins.

Left to cherish her memories are her step son, Bill Couch; grandchildren, Tessa Elder (Brian), Tommy Fox Jr. (Debra), Nathan Fox, Brandon Fox, Michelle Couch Gordon, Allison Couch, Samuel Couch III; great grandchildren, Blayton Fox, Fayth Fox, Ayden Fox, Ace Fox, Navya Fox, Tyler Elder, Eraya Elder, Erica Elder, Alyssa Elder and Ayla Elder; brother, John Triplett (Sandra); brother in law, Aaron Butler (Denise); nieces and nephews, David Butler (Anita), Steve Butler (Brandy) and, Wanda Dewberry (Ricky.)

Mrs. Couch was formerly employed at Blue Mountain Industries and the Anniston Star. She loved planting and caring for flowers. Through the years she ministered to her friends and acquaintances by sending cards; rarely if ever, forgetting birthdays and remembering those who were ill. She loved her children and grandchildren and spoke of them often; they were her joy. She enjoyed attending church at Pleasant Ridge Baptist. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend, and will be missed but not forgotten. She is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior.

