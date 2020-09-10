On the morning of September 7, 2020, Mrs. Catherine Pearce McCurry passed away at the home of her daughter, Sarah, and son-in-law, A.J. Niette in Smith Station, Alabama, where she resided for the last 10 years.
The funeral service for Mrs. McCurry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville with Rev Randy Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the Funeral Home.
Catherine was born on August 26, 1928, in Eulaton, AL. She was the daughter of the late Willis Farmer and Pearl Windsor Pearce. In addition to her parents, Catherine is preceded in death by her three brothers, Vernon, John, and Marion Pearce; three sisters, Florhea Pearce, Lorine Blaydes, and Imogene Self; and her husband, Samuel Marshall McCurry. Catherine and Marshall were married on September 3, 1948 and enjoyed 50 years of marriage together before he passed in July 1999.
Survivors include her only child, Sarah Catherine McCurry-Niette; sister, Gwendolyn "Boots" Abernathy, of Ashland, KY; sister-in-law, Sue Pearce, of Coldwater, AL; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, a special mention of her daughter's friend and someone Catherine considered to be her adopted daughter, Phyllis Bayes, and her husband, Rick, of Weaver, AL
Catherine owned and operated Catherine's Beauty Shop in Cedar Springs until she retired in 2009. She was a very faithful and active church member at Cedar Springs Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Catherine was a very loving and giving person who always shared her smile, her talents and her heart. Perhaps that is why to this day she is called "Aunt Catherine" by so many people.
Catherine loved camping and enjoyed fishing and boating with her family and friends. She had a vast array of hobbies, including but not limited to, sewing, hat making, ceramics, and crafts, but her favorite ones were oil painting and quilt making.
