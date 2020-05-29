Services for Mrs. Catherine Penny Kiser, 73, will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Garry Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Nances Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 -2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Kiser passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Anniston RMC. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Jerry Kiser; two daughters, Dana Langley (Scott) and Tanya Ragan (Michael) all of Piedmont; grandchildren Landon Ragan and Zack Langley; brother, Morris Penny (Peggy) of Jacksonville; two sisters, Sharon Warren (Harry) of South Carolina and Rita Penny of Piedmont; several nieces and nephews; and many family friends. Pallbearers will be Ray Tucker, Matthew Tucker, Jeremy Warren, Lem Miller, Sam Morgan, and Taylor Hardin. Honorary pallbearer will be Ray Ragan. Mrs. Kiser was a resident of Piedmont, a graduate of White Plains High School, and a member of Nances Creek Baptist Church. After the death of her mother, she dedicated her life to taking care of her sister, Rita. She made an impact on all she met, and if you knew her you loved her. She loved her flowers and was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Mrs. Kiser was preceded in death by her parents, Lawson and Faye Penny. www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 29, 2020.